Carbon Lady Dinos fall to North Summit, enter Christmas break 8-2 overall

The Carbon Lady Dinos suffered their second loss in three games as they dropped a closely contested 62-52 battle to unbeaten 2A North Summit Tuesday evening in Price.

Tuesday’s loss was the first inside the state of Utah for the Lady Dinos this season. Falling behind by six at the end of the first quarter, Carbon never managed to recover ans North Summit methodically held an advantage for the majority of the contest.

Lindsey Blanc poured in a game high 23 points, well above her season average of 15, in the setback. Kelsey Sorenson helped balance out the Lady Dinos offense as she knocked down three shots from beyond the arc on her way to a 12 point performance.

Elise Richins was one of three North Summit players to reach double-figures as she finished with a team-high 19 points. Hunter Vernon scored 13 and Kennady McQueen chipped in with 12 as the Braves extended their unbeaten record to 8-0.

The Lady Dinos will now enter a nine day hiatus for Christmas break. The team will resume the season with a non-league tilt on Thursday, Dec. 29 at home against West. Only three games remain on the slate before the team begins Region 12 play against North Sanpete on Jan. 10.