Olson, Armstrong selected to 3A North All-Region Football Teams

Carbon High School junior Nate Olson has been selected to the 3A North All-Region First team, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.

Finishing the 2016 campaign with 1,024 rushing yards, Olson proved to be the Dinos most efficient weapon as he averaged 5.1 yards per carry. Reaching the end zone on four separate occasions, Olson broke the 100-yard barrier six times throughout the season.

Also receiving recognition for his play on the field is senior guard and middle linebacker Tristan Armstrong. Selected as a member of the All-Region Second Team, Armstrong averaged seven tackles per game as finished with 64 solo and 77 total for the season.

Morgan running back Austin Francis was voted the region’s Most Valuable Player after rushing for 1,121 yards and 16 touchdowns. Juan Diego running back Ryan Baker was named Offensive MVP after rushing for 1,143 yards and 16 scores. Morgan linebacker Conley Breshears was named the league’s Defensive MVP.