Arrest made in Book Cliff Elementary burglary

A 20-year-old Green River resident, Nicholas Cordingley, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the burglary of Book Cliff Elementary. Cordingley was arrested at a gas station without incident.

On December 16 a janitor arriving at the school noticed that things were out of place. It was soon discovered that 27 iPads and a Kindle had been stolen. The iPads and Kindle were used by the students as part of their daily curriculum, and this loss had an impact on the school children.

Some of the stolen items have been recovered and returned to the school. The 2012 Chevy Impala was located in San Juan County, but the car has been intentionally destroyed beyond repair.

Cordingley appeared in Seventh District Court yesterday on charges of burglary of a non-dwelling, theft of a motor vehicle, and theft (value exceeding $5,000.00).

The investigation is ongoing.