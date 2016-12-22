BLM Seeks Public Comment on Tidewater APD Project

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking comments on an environmental assessment (EA) that analyzes the potential impacts of a proposal from Tidewater Oil & Gas Company, LLC to drill three wells in the Crescent Junction area approximately 30 miles north of Moab, Utah in Grand County.

The proposal also includes up to 0.75 miles of new road construction and upgrades to about 2.6 miles of existing two-track to access the three wells. The proposal includes interim and final reclamation of the well pads and roads as well as measures to minimize impacts to wildlife such as raptors and kit fox. Total disturbance is expected to be about 21 acres in the short term and less than 10 acres following interim reclamation, and during the life of the well.

The EA and specific project information, including maps, will be available at the BLM ePlanning website, http://go.usa.gov/x8tBX, beginning December 21, 2016. Comments are most useful when they identify issues relevant to the proposed action, potential errors in the EA, or new technical or scientific information. Comments that contain only opinions or preferences will not receive a formal response, but may be considered in the decision making process.

Comments will be accepted through close of business January 5, 2017. Comments may be submitted electronically through the ePlanning website or submitted by mail at the following address:

Bureau of Land Management

Moab Field Office

Attn: Tidewater

82 East Dogwood

Moab, UT 84532

Commenters should be aware that their entire comment, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available. While commenters can ask the BLM to withhold personal identifying information from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee information will be withheld.

For further information about the project, contact the BLM office at (435) 259-2100 and ask to speak with Doug Rowles. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Information Relay Service (FIRS) at 1-800-877-8339 during normal business hours. The FIRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The BLM will reply during normal business hours.