Carbon uses clutch free-throws to hold off Spanish Fork rally

Despite squandering a 12-point fourth quarter lead, the Carbon Dinos found a way to sneak out a 64-61 victory over the 4A Spanish Fork Dons Wednesday evening in Price.

Kyle Quinton tallied a game high 27 points to help push the otherwise balanced Carbon offense. Brendan Palacios contributed 11 points, including two late crucial free throws. Ty Moynier scored six and four others finished with five as the Dinos won for the fourth time in five tries.

Holding just a one-point lead at the end of the first half, the Dinos used an impressive third quarter to carry a 12-point advantage into the final stanza. Spanish Fork’s Tanner Argyle led a furious comeback that gave the Dons a one-point lead with under a minute to play in the game.

Carbon senior Gage Daugherty converted two crunch time free throws with 37-seconds remaining in the contest to give the Dinos a 62-61 lead. Moments later Spanish Fork’s Bridger Noles missed a go-ahead hook shot in the paint. The miss led to a Carbon rebound and quick Spanish Fork foul, which sent Palacios to line.

Converting the front end of the one-and-one situation, Palacios also connected on his second shot to give the Dinos a three-point lead. With 10 seconds remaining in the game, Spanish Fork showed little urgency in going the length of the court, and missed a last second wild heave from deep.

Argyle was one of three Spanish Fork players to reach double-figures as he finished with a team best 24 points, 15 of which came from beyond the perimeter. Brandon Congdon scored 13 and Noles contributed 10.

Wednesday’s win improves Carbon to 5-5 overall, and gives the team plenty to build off of entering the Christmas break. After starting the season 1-4 with a three-game losing streak, the team has responded by winning four of five, suffering just one six-point loss on the road.

Carbon will now take a full week off before returning to the court on Dec. 28 on the road in Cedar City at the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic. The Dinos will play three games in three days, meeting Cedar, Snow Canyon and Providence Hall.