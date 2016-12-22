Lady Dinos easily defeat Uintah for second time this season

The Carbon Lady Dinos rebounded from their second loss of the season on Tuesday by easily defeating the Uintah Utes 63-42 Wednesday night on the road.

Lindsey Blanc hit her season average of 15 points to lead the Lady Dinos to their ninth victory of the season. Kelsey Sorenson contributed 10 points, while Mckenna Sorenson and Taylor Passarella finished with nine. Wednesday’s win marks the second in as many tries over Uintah this season.

Carbon immediately took control of the game by outscoring Uintah 18-9 in the first quarter, and extending their lead to 34-19 by the end of the first half. The final two quarters were a formality as the Lady Dinos improved to 9-2 on the season.

Tawnie Valdez scored a team-high nine points for the Utes in the loss. Kaidi Calder contributed eight, and Madi Foster finished with seven. The Utes suffered an even larger defeat to Carbon back on Dec. 3, falling 65-27.

10 different players scored at least two points for the Lady Dinos in their final game before the Christmas break. The win equals the non-league total of Region 12 foe Richfield, with league play right around the corner.

Carbon will return to the court on Thursday, Dec. 29 when they welcome in West for a non-league tilt scheduled for 3:00 PM. The game will be the first of a four game homestand, the last being a region battle with North Sanpete.