Pinnacle defeats Dugway for second straight win

Valentin Acosta led a potent Pinnacle offensive attack as the Panthers defeated Dugway 60-38 in a non-league contest Wednesday night in Price.

Recording their second consecutive victory, Pinnacle opened a dominating 19-5 lead before the end of the first quarter. Despite Dugway’s miniature runs midway through the game, the Panthers closed out the contest on an 18-5 run to secure the win.

Acosta led the way as he knocked down two shots from beyond the arc to post a team-high 13 points. Kaden Daughters chipped in with 11 points, and Logan Ellington stuffed the stat sheet with seven points and six rebounds.

Dugway’s TJ Ramos finished with a game-high 14 points despite the loss. Sebastian Torres scored 10, and Jose Valdiviezo contributed nine. The loss keeps Dugway in search of their first victory in the 2016-17 season.

Wednesday’s win improves the Panthers to 3-6 on the season, and gives them back-to-back wins for the first time under head coach Eric Hanson. The win also gives Pinnacle plenty to smile about entering the Christmas break.

The Panthers will return from the lengthy break on Friday, Jan. 6 as they open up Region 18 play on the road against the Green River Pirates. The next home game will be a non-league affair with Altamont on Wednesday, Jan. 11.