Thursday, December 22 2016

MAIL BAG:

FOR SALE:

Wood crib, in good condition. Does not have mattress, asking $50 please text 650-2765 if interested.

FOR SALE:

4 – 20 inch rims and tires asking $150 for all 4. Please call 650-5032

FOR SALE:

FIREWOOD – Elm, All wood is DRY and split. 16” LENGTH as well as shorter lengths available for small fireplaces/wood stoves. Can be sold by the cord ($140) or by the pickup load (avg. 1/2 ton pickup load about $50). NO DELIVERY AVAILABLE. Located in Carbonville. Please call 637-6752 or 820-1442

FOR SALE:

ATV heavy duty platform that sits in the back of your truck and has storage space underneath it when it’s in for $400 or trade for a wood pellet burning stove. If interested text preferred 630-1717

FOR SALE:

4 – 1 pound containers and 1 – 2 ½ pound container of tannerite. Asking $125 OBO, if interested please call 630-8273

LOOKING FOR:

a 5 speed transmission for a 93 Chevy 4×4. (NV4500 ) 650-2427

FOR SALE:

Beautiful green couch and love seat. (no rips , tears, or stains.) $250.00

2 LXI speakers (approx 36″x14″x10″) $20.00

1 year old leather recliner, great condition $200.00

All in near new condition…..please call 650-1477 or 650-8455

LOOKING FOR:

a good used washer. Please text 650-2765

FOR SALE:

Rocker Commander rocker video game chair with 2.1 wired audio system,Compatible with Xbox,play station,psp wii,mp3 /cd/dvd/wired connectivity and side control panel,titls and swivels.Excellent condition asking $75 OBO

Cabela’s Big Game Hunter Party Kinect X-box 360 with Top Shot Sport Gun out of box excellent condition asking $30 OBO

If interested call 435-299-9879 or 435-636-0692

PHONE CALLS:

FOR SALE:

King USA trumpet brand new asking $600 OBO

Craftsman snowblower $450

1990 Buick Riveria coupe $1000

5’ Marsh propane heather $75

Please call 630-1106 if interested.

FOR SALE:

Portable Cricket

Brother Applica station

Bags & cases for scrap booking material

Diningroom table w/4 chairs

Aluminum ramps

Water skis for beginner and expert

Heavy duty steel beams “I” and “H”

For more information please call 637-0936

FOR SALE:

Bales of hay for $4 each located south of Price

LOOKING FOR:

A lease or to buy Pioneer #2 water

Please call 650-5087

FOR SALE:

2 – western saddles asking $100 for smaller, $150 for the other. Would consider trade for bridles. Please call 749-0906

FOR SALE:

Rabbit white, albino w/cage please call 630-6024