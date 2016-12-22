Thursday, December 22 2016

MAIL BAG:
FOR SALE:
Wood crib, in good condition. Does not have mattress, asking $50 please text 650-2765 if interested.
FOR SALE:
4 – 20 inch rims and tires asking $150 for all 4. Please call 650-5032
FOR SALE:
FIREWOOD – Elm, All wood is DRY and split. 16” LENGTH as well as shorter lengths available for small fireplaces/wood stoves. Can be sold by the cord ($140) or by the pickup load (avg. 1/2 ton pickup load about $50). NO DELIVERY AVAILABLE. Located in Carbonville. Please call 637-6752 or 820-1442
FOR SALE:
ATV heavy duty platform that sits in the back of your truck and has storage space underneath it when it’s in for $400 or trade for a wood pellet burning stove. If interested text preferred 630-1717
FOR SALE:
4 – 1 pound containers and 1 – 2 ½ pound container of tannerite. Asking $125 OBO, if interested please call 630-8273
LOOKING FOR:
a 5 speed transmission for a 93 Chevy 4×4. (NV4500 ) 650-2427
FOR SALE:
Beautiful green couch and love seat. (no rips , tears, or stains.) $250.00
2 LXI speakers (approx 36″x14″x10″) $20.00
1 year old leather recliner, great condition $200.00
All in near new condition…..please call 650-1477 or 650-8455
LOOKING FOR:
a good used washer. Please text 650-2765
FOR SALE:
Rocker Commander rocker video game chair with 2.1 wired audio system,Compatible with Xbox,play station,psp wii,mp3 /cd/dvd/wired connectivity and side control panel,titls and swivels.Excellent condition asking $75 OBO
Cabela’s Big Game Hunter Party Kinect X-box 360 with Top Shot Sport Gun out of box excellent condition asking $30 OBO
If interested call 435-299-9879 or 435-636-0692
FOR SALE:
King USA trumpet brand new asking $600 OBO
Craftsman snowblower $450
1990 Buick Riveria coupe $1000
5’ Marsh propane heather $75
Please call 630-1106 if interested.
FOR SALE:
Portable Cricket
Brother Applica station
Bags & cases for scrap booking material
Diningroom table w/4 chairs
Aluminum ramps
Water skis for beginner and expert
Heavy duty steel beams “I” and “H”
For more information please call 637-0936
FOR SALE:
Bales of hay for $4 each located south of Price
LOOKING FOR:
A lease or to buy Pioneer #2 water
Please call 650-5087
FOR SALE:
2 – western saddles asking $100 for smaller, $150 for the other. Would consider trade for bridles. Please call 749-0906
FOR SALE:
Rabbit white, albino w/cage please call 630-6024