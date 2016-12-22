Understanding what public relations is and how it can help your business

On Thursday, January 5, 2017, Richard Shaw, BEAR’s public relations contract specialist and the owner of Red Dog Publishing, will be presenting at the BEAR General Board meeting at 8 a.m. in the Alumni Room at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center on the USU Eastern campus.

His presentation will concern how businesses can use public relations related activities to aide in their overall marketing plan to improve their reach in local markets. He will address how all businesses can gain from getting their message out by using story telling through press releases.

Shaw, a freelance writer for over 35 years, and former publisher of the Sun Advocate from 2005-2015, has been working as a public relations specialist for some local entities as well as working in other parts of the state on project by project public relations activities. His writing experience has encompassed international and national magazine editorial, as well as composing advertorial for many kinds of products and businesses for newspaper and magazine venues.

The program will last one hour. Light refreshments will be served