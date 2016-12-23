Desertview Federal Credit Union assists Local Law Enforcement

Desertview Federal Credit Union started a new holiday fundraising event that would assist Carbon and Emery Sheriff’s Offices, as well as the Utah Highway Patrol with new infant/child car seats, gift cards and cash.

The staff first approached the law enforcement agencies to see what needs they could help them with instead of the usual Christmas fundraiser held in years past. It was unanimous that they needed help with infant/child car seats because when an infant/child is in a car accident that infant/child car seat is no longer considered safe. Parents/Guardians already have the worry of the costs associated with a wreck, let alone having to worry about purchasing a brand-new car seat.

Desertview Federal Credit Union knew that this would benefit the law enforcement agencies who serve our communities daily. The donations of gift cards along with cash was just an added bonus from various community members.

A total of 15 car seats and $3,000 in gift cards and cash was evenly distributed to Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood, Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk, and Utah High Patrolman Matt Bunnell.

The Car Seat program will be an ongoing program and donations can be made throughout the year at the in Huntington and Ferron branch.