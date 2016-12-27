Boys and Girls Club receives a bit of holiday cheer

The Carbon and Emery Board of Realtors lent a helping hand to the struggling Boys and Girls Club with a check in the amount of $600.00 to the Club’s President, Tami Ursenbach. The check couldn’t come at a better time to help with operating costs.

The Boys and Girls Club was first established in 2010 and was established for teens. Since then they have now accepted students from kindergarten to twelfth grade. The program is available to all families that would like to have a safe and positive atmosphere for their children during the week after school.

If you would like to know more about the Boys and Girls Club of Carbon County you can call 637-6066 or stop by their office at 100 S Carbon Ave.