Darkus Mary Anderson Swasey, 91, passed away December 22, 2016 with family by her side. She was born to Mary Elizabeth Christiansen and Alfred Anderson on April 2, 1925 in Emery, Utah. Arrangements are entrusted to Fausett Mortuary of Emery County. No services will be held. Family and friends may sign the guestbook and share memories of Darkus at www.fausettmortuary.com