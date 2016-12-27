Gale Cox- December 20 2016

Back when Gale was still a thinking man, he said to me “when it’s time, just tell my story…. In short form….. call it an obituary.”

Gale was born in Delta, Colorado on January 12, 1932. He was raised on a farm in Mack, Colorado, where he learned to work, and attended grades one thru eight in a one room school house. He moved on to Fruita Union High School in Fruita, Colorado.

In his sophomore year, a brunette from eastern Colorado entered his class room… and the die was cast. At the age of 16, we were planning our future together. Following graduation, Gale went northwest and I went southeast. In five months, we had accumulated enough to set up housekeeping. We met and were married in the basement of the courthouse in Welser, Idaho by a 93-year-old justice of the peace on Oct 27, 1950.

We began our new life in Washington and later back to Fruita and Grand Junction Colorado, we eventually had four children, and Gale slipped easily into the life as a family man. As the kids grew, we camped a lot, water skied, and dirt biked. All as a family.

Gale built his first ski boat, and crafted his own shoe skies and trick skis. He became an accomplished water skier and did exhibition skiing at boat races. (He also won some races.)

He was a fearless dirt biker. No trail was too rough; no hill too high. Few could keep up with him.

He worked as hard as he played. He was jack of all trades and master of most. He could build anything and fix most everything. He made time to help anyone needing help, and was always first to volunteer.

Gale started his working career in Washington as a cement finisher on the Grand Coulee Dam irrigation project. At its completion, he became a carpenter’s apprentice.

Upon moving back to Colorado, Gale was a signalman for the D&RGW Railroad. Tired of working away from home, he accepted employment with the new American Gilsonite gasoline refinery near Fruita, Colorado.

He then bought a small Restaurant supply business. Price, Utah was on his service route. Gale liked the area and enjoyed the people. He asked if I would consider moving to Price. We quickly sold Diamond Distributing, packed up and headed out to Price.

We opened the “Gallery” on Main St, offering cameras and custom framing. Price welcomed and supported us from day one. We were home.

Gale loved taking pictures, and was an excellent nature photographer. He enjoyed selling cameras and helping his customers learn to use them.

Gale became an exceptional picture framer and framed everything from a genuine dead sea scroll to a piece of aluminum siding. He took pride in his work, and would tackle any job and see it through. He was very creative.

Gale was community minded. He chaired the Int. Days Parade twice, and co-chaired other parades. He was involved in the Price Beautification Team and an officer in the Downtown Business Assn.

He was a dedicated member of Kiwanis; Always in the thick of whatever project they had going. He served as President and secretary. He also belonged to the Elks.

We didn’t make a lot of money, but we made a lot of friends. After more than 19 years, we sold our store, retired and set out chasing our dreams.

Gale never lost his passion for dirt biking and what better companion to what we both loved most; camping!

The trails were no longer as rough nor the hills so high. We rode dirt bikes for 42 years. We were also able to enjoy road trips to everywhere. Life was good.

When our youngest daughter became disabled, we brought her home to care for her. Gale was right there by her side to help her through her final 8 years.

It was during this time that the devil took over, and life was never the same. Gale had Dementia.

Finally, on December 20, 2016, his beautiful soul took leave from his Dementia tormented body and peacefully joined those who had gone before him.

His parents: Bill and Helen Cox

His father-in-law: Bud McKenzie

His daughter: Shari McDonnell

His granddaughter: Jamie Cox

His brother: Milton Cox

Those of us who wait to join him will miss him terribly.

Son: Mickey (Beth) Cox, Loma Colorado

Daughter: Gail Marie Paris, Wellington Utah

Son: Michael Cox, Portland Oregon

And a combination of 14 grandkids and great grandkids.

And, of course, myself; Helen, his wife.

More than 66 years ago, he gave me his love along with his name for always.

And that’s Gale’s story… in short form… as I know it.

Our family would like to thank everyone who supported us;

All the good folks with Community Nursing

Those compassionate 911 responders

My wonderful neighbors

Friends and special friend Josephine Newman.

Gale requested cremation and no services. He asks that, in lieu of flowers etc., his friends share occasional memories of good times they enjoyed together. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price, Utah.