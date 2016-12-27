Gertrude “Marie” DeBuono – December 24 2016

Our beautiful mother, grandmother, and sister, Gertrude ‘Marie’ DeBuono, 86, passed away December 24, 2016, at Utah Valley Hospital with loving family by her side.

She was born on January 10, 1930 to Frank and Helen Bossio in Priest River, Idaho. She married Frank DeBuono on October 16, 1948 in Grand Junction, Colorado. The two started and raised their family of three there. She worked in the school and enjoyed spending a lot of time with family. Frank passed away September 28, 1972.

After spending years in Colorado, Marie moved to Oregon to be with her mother, who she adored, before moving to Price, Utah to be close to some of her children and grandchildren.

Marie loved her family, especially her great-grandchildren. She lit up whenever they were around. Her Italian roots made her a fabulous cook. Among her specialties were spaghetti, Italian cookies, and green beans with sausage.

She is survived by her children, Mike DeBuono of Grand Junction, Colorado, Steve DeBuono of Price, Utah, and Tana (Brad) Sutton of Vernal, Utah; seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild on the way. Also survived by her sister, Sandra (Gene) Fiedler of Mount Vernon, Washington, and brother Don (Shiela) Bossio of Sun Lakes, AZ, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank DeBuono, parents, two sisters, and one brother.

Family will receive friends Wednesday, December 28, 2016 from 5:00 -7:00 PM with vigil service at 6:00 PM at Fausett Mortuary Chapel and family will also receive friends on Thursday from 8:00 – 8:45 AM at Fausett Mortuary. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 9:00 AM at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Price, Utah. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Grand Junction, Colorado, Thursday afternoon at 3:30 PM. Family and friends may sign the guestbook and share memories of Marie at www.fausettmortuary.com.