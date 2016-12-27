Jay Leroy Quintana – December 25 2016

Our loving brother, Jay Leroy Quintana, age 57, passed away Christmas morning December 25, 2016 at Castleview Hospital in Price.

He was born November 1, 1959 in Price, Utah to Pete and Stella Ulibarri Quintana.

Jay was a lifelong resident of Carbon County and a member of the Catholic Church. He graduated from Carbon High School in 1978 and shortly thereafter went to work in the construction business doing drywall. Jay was a talented and skilled craftsman who was blessed with many talents. He was an excellent artist who could sketch or draw anything. Jay was also skilled at wood carving and an avid collector and gardener.

He also had a love for animals. Jay had a great sense of humor and was a “wise guy”. He will be missed by all that loved and knew him.

Survivors include his siblings, Terry (Mary) Quintana, Buddy (Deloris) Quintana, both of Price, Linda (Mike) Magann, Phoenix, AZ, Dolly (Paul) Downard, Price, his twin brother, Rey Quintana, West Jordan, Ernie Quintana, Duane (Bernadette) Quintana, both of Price; sisters-in-law, Debbie, Coleen and Lynda; numerous nieces, nephews and his faithful companion and best friend, his dog “Fuzzy” who never left his side at home.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Larry; and nephew, Tony.

“Rest in peace brother, we love and miss you-until we meet again”.

Funeral service, Thursday, December 29, 2016, 10:00 a.m., Mitchell Funeral Home. Vigil service, Wednesday evening 7:00 p.m., Mitchell Funeral Home. Family will receive friends at Mitchell’s Wednesday and Thursday one hour prior to services. Committal service, Cliffview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Jay online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net