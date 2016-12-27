Nancy Joan Potter – December 19 2016

Our loving mother, grandmother, sister and longtime friend, Nancy Joan Potter, 75, passed away December 19, 2016 at the University of Utah Hospital while surrounded by her family.

She was born August 30, 1941 in Easton, Pennsylvania to Alfred Michael Dotti and Ettie Sarah Conner. Nancy married Carl D. Potter and they were blessed with an incredible family prior to their divorce.

Nancy was a dedicated employee of the State of Utah/Department of Workforce Services where she retired with 27 years of service. She was always going the extra mile and would help anyone in need. One of her greatest joys was volunteering annually as a Tax Aide for AARP.

Nancy lived for family and they meant everything to her. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she cherished the memories shared with them and her best friend Arnold Trolin. She enjoyed collecting Elvis memorabilia, traveling with her sister Alice and preparing for the holidays. Nancy was always ready to go shopping or hit the local yard sales. She loved all animals and donated faithfully to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Her years of generosity and kindness will be sorely missed by her family and a community of friends.

Survivors include her four children, Donna (Ken) Harney, Carl Potter, both of Price, Jeanette Potter, Salt Lake, Carrie (Brian) Ferguson, Price; sisters, Alice Dotti, American Canyon, CA, Sally Hanna Schaefer, Wenonah, NJ, Tina Raimo, Newberry, MA; eight grandchildren, Amber Pierce, Quintin Harney, both of Price, Brittany Bloom, Midvale, Nathan Bloom, Provo, Gregory Bloom, Cheyenne Bloom, both of Price, Ariel Potter, Sandy, Jessica Erwin, Salt Lake; and five great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, infant son, and sister, Julie.

Funeral service, Friday, December 30, 2016, 2:00 p.m., Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main Street) where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are welcome to share memories of Nancy online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net