Southeastern Region Fishing Report

ACADEMY MILL RESERVOIR: (December 22) Academy Mill Reservoir is currently inaccessible via automobile. Access may be easier on foot or by snow machine.

BLUE LAKE: (December 22) Blue Lake is currently inaccessible via automobile. Access may be easier on foot or by snow machine.

CARBON COUNTY COMMUNITY FISHING POND: (December 22) Carbon County Community Fishing Pond is closed to fishing for the winter.

CLEVELAND RESERVOIR: (December 22) Fishing is fair to good using mealworms and tube jigs. Be prepared for deep snow when walking to and from the lake, as well as possible hazardous road conditions on Skyline Drive.

DUCK FORK RESERVOIR: (December 22) Duck Fork Reservoir is currently inaccessible via automobile. Access may be easier on foot or by snow machine.

ELECTRIC LAKE: (December 22) Ice is just starting to form at Electric Lake and is too unstable for fishing.

EMERALD LAKE: (December 22) Emerald Lake is currently inaccessible via automobile. Access may be easier on foot or by snow machine.

FAIRVIEW LAKES: (December 22) Fairview Lakes are currently inaccessible via automobile. Access may be easier on foot or by snow machine.

FERRON CREEK: (December 22) Ferron Creek is currently inaccessible via automobile. Access may be easier on foot or by snow machine.

FERRON RESERVOIR: (December 22) Ferron Reservoir is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. Access may be easier on foot or by snow machine.

GIGLIOTTI POND: (December 22) Gigliotti Pond has about six inches of ice. Ice fishing for rainbow trout should be good for the next few weeks. Try using worms, tube jigs or other soft plastics.

GOOSEBERRY RESERVOIR: (December 22) Gooseberry Reservoir is currently inaccessible via automobile. Access may be easier on foot or by snow machine.

GRASSY LAKE: (December 22) Grassy Lake is currently inaccessible via automobile. Access may be easier on foot or by snow machine.

HUNTINGTON RESERVOIR: (December 22) Fishing has been good at Huntington Reservoir. Rainbow and tiger trout have been biting white plastics, tube jigs and mealworms. Anglers report six inches to one foot of slush on top of three to five inches of ice.

JOES VALLEY RESERVOIR: (December 22) Ice is just starting to form at Joes Valley Reservoir and is too unstable for fishing.

KNIGHT-IDEAL COMMUNITY FISHING POND: (December 22) The pond is closed to fishing for the winter.

MILLER FLAT RESERVOIR: (December 22) Miller Flat Reservoir is currently inaccessible via automobile. Access may be easier on foot or by snow machine.

PETES HOLE: (December 22) Petes Hole is currently inaccessible via automobile. Access may be easier on foot or by snow machine.

POTTERS PONDS: (December 22) The ponds are currently inaccessible via automobile. Access may be easier on foot or by snow machine.

SCOFIELD RESERVOIR: (December 22) Anglers report steady fishing for chubs at Scofield Reservoir. Most of the fish are being caught near the bottom using nightcrawlers. Some have reported nightcrawlers to be more effective than mealworms. Spoons tipped with worms have also worked. Cutthroat trout are also being caught, occasionally on the same bait. Anglers report six to eight inches of good ice, with another three to four inches of frozen slush near the dam.

SOUP BOWL: (December 22) The Soup Bowl is currently inaccessible via automobile. Access may be easier on foot or by snow machine.

WILLOW LAKE: (December 22) Willow Lake is currently inaccessible via automobile. Access may be easier on foot or by snow machine.

WRIGLEY SPRINGS RESERVOIR: (December 22) Wrigley Spring Reservoir is currently inaccessible via automobile. Access may be easier on foot or by snow machine.