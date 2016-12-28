3A High School football nears playoff format change beginning in 2017

With the final realignments set for the next two years, the 3A classification is close to adapting a new football playoff format that would involve all 12 schools beginning in 2017.

Similar to the past four years the 3A classification will consist of a North and South Division, each comprised of six schools. The proposed change would give the top two seeds from each division a bye into the second round, while the No. 3 and 4 seeds would meet the No. 5 and 6 seeds from the opposite division.

This past season Juan Diego and Canyon View played in the final regular season game, only to play in the opening round of the playoffs the following week. Grantsville and Delta also played each other in back-to-back weeks to end the season, sparking talk of a change in format.

The new format would also replace the 10th week of the regular season, which is often used for 3A North and 3A South schools to meet in an exhibition contest before the playoffs. The higher seeds would host the first two rounds of playoff action, and the semifinals and championship would remain at a neutral site.

The current format takes the top four teams from each division, leaving the last two schools out of the postseason. The newly proposed format is currently the system used by the 2A classification.

Under the latest round of realignment the North Division will consist of Emery, Carbon, Judge Memorial, Grantsville, Morgan and Union. The South will be made up of Juan Diego, Juab, Richfield, North Sanpete, Manti and Delta.