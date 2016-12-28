Anna Pauline Breznick – December 24 2016

Our precious Anna Pauline Breznick passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve day December 24, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah following a long illness. The angels needed another angel in time for Christmas.

Anna was born January 19, 1927 in Baker, Oregon to Martin and Mary Slavensky Smolich. She grew up in Helper, Utah where she graduated from Carbon High School. Anna was an active member and participant in the Carbonite Ladies Group and loved attending the Helper reunions with her lifelong Helper friends.

Anna married Frank Breznick Jr. on December 9, 1947. They resided in Helper where their daughter Terry was born. Their second daughter Carol was born in Salt Lake City before their move to Orem, Utah where they raised their children. Anna and Frank then moved to Salt Lake City where they built and lived in the new home they loved.

Mom was a beautiful seamstress, a wonderful cook and homemaker. She loved and cared for her family so dearly. Anna was a devoted, loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend with the sweetest smile and spirit, a sweet soul gifted to us, much loved, whom we will dearly miss.

Anna is survived by her daughters, Terry Rampton and Carol Breznick, grandchildren, Dominique (Paul Rudof), Hadley Rampton, and Sloane (Andrew) Elkins, three great grandchildren, sister-in-law- Edith Litizzette, nephews, John and David Breznick and nieces. Anna was preceded in death by her husband Frank, sister Katharine, and her parents.

Our family would like to thank the wonderful friends at Silverado Senior Living, who took such loving care of Mom in these last years of her tender life, especially her dedicated caregivers, nurses and Dr. Fehlauer, for the exceptional care, kindness and support Mom received.

Private burial at the Mt. View Cemetery in Helper, Utah. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.