Archer retires after many years of paying the bills

Most people dread paying the bills when it comes time to do so. But for Lorrie Archer, for the last 30 years it has been her daily job. As the accounts payable administrative assistant for Carbon School District it is what she has done month in and month out.

However, starting in January, that will not be her main daily activity anymore. She is retiring as of end of December.

A Carbon County native, who has lived in the area her entire life, plans in retirement are simple: a trip to Hawaii and then some fun with embroidery and quilting.

Archer started her work world working at restaurants in Price including The Crest and The Greenwell. Then she went to work at K&M Electric. Within a short period of time she ended up employed at Smuin, Rich and Marsing Accounting in Price, but eventually ended up working for the district after coming to the district for after several years of helping with the audits that the district has them do annually.

“I have been accounts payable the entire time I have spent here,” she said recently. “I have only been in the one job.”

She said one of the goals she has had over the years is to make sure small local businesses in the county get paid quickly from services and goods they provide to the district. Based on what goes on in some governmental entities, outstanding invoices can wait 90 or even 120 days at times. This can be very difficult for small business. Archer understands that.

“I just want to be sure they can keep going. Sometimes when I go home my husband has to remind me that I am still not working, and he says ‘so quit paying,'” she said with a smile and a laugh.

Her husband Jack and her have set their retirement plans so that they can get out of the world of work together.

“He works with the Forest Service,” she stated. “He is going to retire in March, and we have a vacation planned for April.”

That is the Hawaii trip.

The pair have two daughters and two sons, with three grandchildren. One of the daughters lives in Georgia and Archer hopes to spend some time there.

“I have always gone once a year to visit them,” she said. “Now I can spend more time there.”

The long term plans the couple has is to stay in place and remain in the Price area for a long time, unlike many who retire and want to move to a warmer clime.

There are no set plans beyond the trip, but the quilting will become a major part of her life as she plans to take classes on how to become better at it.

Archer has worked for two business managers while at the district, first Bill Jewkes and for the last 10 years Darin Lancaster. Jewke’s wife, Vi, has been influential on Archer wanting to proceed with the quilting hobby.

Archer says she will miss working for the district.

“This is a good place to work,” she said. “The secretaries are fun to work with and the benefits are good. There are just good people here.”