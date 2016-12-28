No. 8 Hutchinson dominates USU-Eastern Lady Eagles in Las Vegas

The USU-Eastern Lady Eagles suffered a lopsided 87-45 setback to the No. 8 ranked Hutchinson Dragons Tuesday afternoon at the Doolittle Rec. Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

Returning to the court for the first time since Dec. 16, the Lady Eagles struggled offensively, notching just six points in the opening quarter. Trailing by eight entering the second period, Hutchinson pulled away as they outscored the Lady Eagles 27-8 going into half time.

The final two quarters were a mere formality for Hutchinson as they improved their overall season record to 10-1 on the season. Tuesday’s defeat drops the Lady Eagles to 6-4, as they have now alternated wins and losses since starting the season 3-1.

Freshman Kaitlin Toluono notched a team best 14-points, finishing 7-8 from the free throw line in the loss. Madison Loftus scored nine points, and Lauren O’Connell finished with six. As a team USU-Eastern converted just three of 16 attempts from downtown.

USU-Eastern struggled to take care of the basketball throughout the game, committing 24 turnovers compared to just 13 for Hutchinson. The Dragons also finished 44-percent from the field, compared to just 25-percent for the Lady Eagles.

Taylor Stahly led an efficient, balanced Hutchinson attack, finishing 5-6 from the field to end with 14 points. Alicia Brown and Bride Kennedy-Hopoat scored 13 points a piece. Kayla Williams and Kayla Barber ended with 12 each.

The Lady Eagles will have an opportunity to get back on the winning track Wednesday, as they continue a three-game in three-day trek in Las Vegas. The journey will come to a close on Thursday against an All-Star team from St. George.