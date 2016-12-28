Utah Utes-Indiana Hoosiers meet in the Foster Farms Bowl Wednesday on KOAL

The No. 19 ranked Utah Utes will look to end a two game losing skid as they wrap up the 2016 campaign against the Indiana Hoosiers Wednesday in the Foster Farms Bowl at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Finishing the regular season with back-to-back losses to Oregon and Colorado, Utah’s Rose Bowl hopes diminished as their record dropped to 8-4. Losing two of their final three games, the Hoosiers finished the regular season at 6-6, just crossing the bowl eligible threshold.

The Utes will be looking for their 10th bowl win under head coach Kyle Whittingham, who is 9-1 in postseason games at the helm. Utah has won in each of their last three bowl appearances, dating back to 2011. Two of those three wins came in the Vegas Bowl.

Indian will be the under leadership of defensive coordinator and interim head coach Tom Allen. Allen is taking over the program after former head coach Kevin Wilson resigned in early December due to “philosophical difference”, despite leading the team to their second straight bowl game.

Live coverage of the Foster Farms Bowl will begin at 6:00 PM on KOAL 107.3 FM and 750 AM with the Utah Sports Radio Network Pre-Game Show. Kickoff will follow shortly after at 6:30, followed by post game coverage.