Wellington Flood Victims get aid from a local fundraiser

Wellington residents Nathan and Shanny Wilson organized a fundraiser to assist families that sustained property damage from the September floods.

An opportunity drawing was held as community members purchased $5.00 donation tickets that were sold at Single Stop and Wellington City Hall. All the funds were managed through Wellington City’s Mayor’s office during the event.

The Grand Prize was 12-gauge shotgun plus 2 boxes of shells and runner-up prize was 1 of 4 $25.00 gas cards to Single Stop Service Station in Wellington.

On Wednesday, December 21 the couple spoke in front of the Wellington City Council to report the entire amount that was raised. The fundraiser brought in an astonishing $900.00 that was then divided between several families to help with any expenses that they had experienced from the flooding.

Wellington City appreciates all those that donated to the cause and special thanks to Nathan and Shanny Wilson as well as Single Stop Service Station