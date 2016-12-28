Wellington residents are urged to take preventative measures with the cold temperatures

Wellington City Mayor Joan Powell reminds citizens that with the winter weather upon us it is important to take preventive measures to reduce and eliminate the risk of frozen pipes. Taking the steps now can help prevent costly damages to your home.

It’s important that any garden hoses should be removed from the spout immmdiately to prevent pressure building up throughout the whole plumbing system. Individuals can also install a dome, which is a cover for the spout at their local hardware store.

Another way to help prevent freezing pipes is to allow a slow drip from your faucets to reduce buildup of pressure and reduce the likelihood of a rupture.

If you have questions about your plumbing contact your local plumber for assistance.