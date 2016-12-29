Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood weekly update

Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood stopped in for his weekly update to report that Christmas was good in the county with no serious calls or incidents.

Now that Christmas has come and gone people are enjoying their items that Santa delivered and it’s unfortunate that with this comes the scams and thieves. Wood explains further, “You know you want to be careful of what you throw away and how you put your trash out on the curb. If you got your new 90 inch tv, I would do something else with the box rather than put it out on my curb. People will realize what you have and may make your house a target.” This information was also featured on the several state news stations. People are urged to break up their boxes before putting them in their garbage containers or immediately make a quick trip to the land fill to dispose of them.

Carbon County has had some freezing temperatures and has required some residents to start their cars and leave them unattended. “This time when it’s really cold out and you want to start your vehicle up in the morning, be careful with that because there are car thieves that wait for the opportunity. We actually had that happen here in Price this week. Be a little smart with that, look around before you start your car make sure there is no one hanging around your driveway or your place,” stated Wood. Neighbors are urged to keep a watchful eye out for one another.

Saturday will bring the last holiday celebration of the year where family and friends gather to ring in the new year. This is also a very busy time for law enforcement agencies, “It’s going to be busy and you know our theory is “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” so we will be out in force, all your local law enforcement will be for New Year’s Eve,” said Wood. The risk of getting behind the wheel after enjoying a few glasses of “spirits” is not worth it financially and emotionally.

For more information on what the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office is doing visit their Facebook page.