Former Utah State head football coach and long time BYU coordinator Chris Pella joined KOAL’s Drive Time Sports on Thursday to talk about the passing of legendary coach LaVell Edwards.

During his time on the show Pella discussed competing against Edwards while leading the Utah State program, and his 17 year tenure as a coordinator at BYU, 14 of which were under Edwards.