Four Corners Community Behavioral Health Stop Suicide

Four Corners Community Behavioral Health will host a lunch and learn about Stopping Suicide on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at the Castleview Hospital Classroom which is located at the South Entrance.

It has been found that Utah has the ninth highest suicide rates in the country. Suicide is the leading cause of death among people ages 10 to 21 years old. It’s also been found that 64% of people who attempt suicide visit a healthcare provider in the month before their attempt; 38% visit in the week before.

Four Corners Community Behavior Health is offering the training session on administration and usage of the Columbia Suicide Severity Risk Scale better know as CSSRS Brief Screening tool.

A guest speaker will Licensed Clinical Mental Health Therapist, Ammon Sorensen who specializes in addition recovery and substance abuse treatment. He has worked with both Family and Felony Drug Courts to improve outcomes, increase retention and reduce recidivism. In addition to a full Substance Abuse caseload, he works with youth offenders and Severe and Persistent Mental Illness (SPMI) clinents who require long term supportive care.

To RSVP for the event by emailing dhenrie@fourcorners.ws or jennier.colosimo@lpnt or call (801)688-8983 or (435) 613-6147