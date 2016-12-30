Carbon falls to Snow Canyon in overtime at Steve Hodson Classic

Despite holding a lead for over the majority of the contest, the Carbon Dinos boys basketball team dipped to 0-2 at the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic with a 57-55 overtime loss to Snow Canyon Thursday afternoon in Cedar City.

Kyle Quinton delivered his second straight 17-point performance as the Dinos suffered their third loss in four games. Gage Daugherty knocked down two shots from deep to score 12 points, and Derek Hillam finished with eight off of the bench.

Holding a slim 23-19 advantage at the break, the Dinos were outscored by three in the third quarter, and one in the fourth. Overtime played in the hands of Snow Canyon as they outscored Carbon 8-6 for the win.

Kameron Webster connected on three shots from beyond the perimeter as he posted a Snow Canyon best 15 points. Christian Sullivan finished with 13, and Braden Baker contributed 11 for the team’s fifth win of the season.

The Dinos improved drastically from the field in comparison to Wednesday’s loss to Cedar. After converting just 12 field goals and two from deep, Carbon registered 20 total makes and six from downtown in Thursday’s setback.

Carbon will have one more opportunity to register a win at the Steve Hodson Classic on Friday when they take on Providence Hall. The 2A school has raced to an 8-3 start in the early portion of the season.