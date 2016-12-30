Lady Dinos begin four-game homestand with win over 5A West

Playing for the first time since the Christmas moratorium, the Carbon Lady Dinos blasted through 5A West 64-51 Thursday afternoon at home.

McKenna Sorenson delivered a team-high 15 points as the Lady Dinos improved to 10-2 overall on the season. Cyene Bigelow contributed 14 points, and Lindsey Blanc finished with 12 as Carbon earned their second straight victory.

Tied 13-13 entering the second quarter, the Lady Dinos took control of a game that soon turned lopsided. Holding a 32-23 lead at the break, Carbon took complete control as they outscored their opponent 17-6 in the third.

Whitney Banz pushed the West offense with a 20-point performance. Brianna White scored 11 and Kaitlyn Stubbs finished with six. The loss dips West to 1-9 on during non-league competition.

Thursday’s win is the first of four consecutive home games for the Lady Dinos, who have traveled often throughout the early part of the season. The team will next take the court on Tuesday, Jan. 3 when they welcome in Juan Diego.

Region 12 action will begin for Carbon a week from Tuesday as they play host to North Sanpete. Through 11 games the Hawks have accumulated a record of 4-7, which includes wins over Manti, Lehi and Delta.