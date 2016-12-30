North Springs Shooting Range will be hosting their next Utah Concealed Carry Permit Class on Saturday, January 21 at 10:00 am at the North Springs Shooting Range located at 5245 South 8000 West (15 miles southwest of Price).

The cost for the four-hour course is $55.00 and covers the following:

*Utah State approved course by a certified instructor

*Application (completed in class)

*Finger prints

*Passport photo

*Copy of Drivers License

*Pre-addressed envelope to BCI

*All day range pass for the day of the class

Other dates scheduled for the Utah Concealed Carry Permit Class will be held on February 11 and March 18.

If you would like more information call North Springs at 650-7728.