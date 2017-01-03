Carbon High School weekly athletics schedule

Monday, Jan. 2:
No Sporting Event
Tuesday, Jan. 3:
Girl’s basketball VS Juan Diego- 7:00 PM
Wednesday, Jan. 4:
No Sporting Event
Thursday, Jan. 5:
Girl’s basketball VS Park City- 7:00 PM
Wrestling @ Canyon View
Friday, Jan. 6:
Boy’s basketball VS Tooele- 7:00 PM
Swimming VS Gunnison, Richfield, N. Sanpete, Wasatch Academy
Wrestling @ Uintah Tournament
Drill Team @ Clearfield High School
Saturday, Jan 7:
Boy’s basketball VS Emery- 7:00 PM
Wrestling @ Uintah Tournament
Drill Team @ Clearfield High School