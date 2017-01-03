Nadine Lorene Skriner – December 28 2016

Our sweet and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, Nadine Lorene Skriner, 89, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at the Heirloom Inn, with her loving husband Henry by her side. Still sweethearts after 70 years.

She was born May 31, 1927 in Chicopee, Kansas to Johnnie and Elizabeth Bostich Senechal. On September 21, 1946, she married Henry H. Skriner at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Helper.

Nadine worked as a secretary for Dr. A.R. Demman and as a physical therapist aide at Carbon Hospital, Castleview Hospital and for Mike Frame over a period of 37 years. Nadine enjoyed camping with her family, traveling around in their motorhome and dancing the polka and waltzing with the love of her life, Henry. She also enjoyed the winters in Yuma, Arizona and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nadine was a beautiful lady who always wanted to look her best and she could never pass up a jewelry store!

Survived by her husband, Henry Skriner, Price; son, John (Lisa) Skriner, Billings, MT; daughter, Patricia (Dale) Stapley, Helper; grandchildren, Hollie Morgan and Monica Stapley, Matthew and Jessie Skriner; great-grandchildren, Gage and River Morgan; Gwenyth, Ellee and Ava Skriner, and one more great-granddaughter, Evie on the way. Nadine is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth Senechal; and her only younger brother, John Senechal, Jr.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kelli and the Heirloom Inn staff, Dr. Shane Gagon and staff, and CNS for all of their compassionate and tender loving care of Nadine.

Funeral Mass, Tuesday, January 3, 2017, 10:00 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church. Vigil service, Monday evening 7:00 p.m. at the church in Helper. Family will receive friends at St. Anthony's Monday and Tuesday one hour prior to services. Committal service, Mt. View Cemetery, Helper.