Nephi Rudolf Poecker Sr – December 27 2016

Nephi Rudolf Poecker Sr. (66) of Florence, AZ passed away peacefully on December 27, 2016 in San Tan Valley, AZ. Nephi was born March 15, 1950 in Halberstadt, Germany. He married his eternal sweetheart on June 14, 1968 and was sealed for time and all eternity one year later in the Salt Lake City Temple. Nephi was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He loved spending time with his family, laughing and playing games. Nephi loved fishing, camping and hunting and loved watching sporting events, especially when his grandchildren were participating.

Nephi is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gloria “Teeny” Poecker and his six children; Nephi R. Poecker Jr., Jeffery Poecker, Johanne(John) Jayne, Gessika Bennett, Jared(Meaghan) Poecker and Cortney Tenney. His 15 grandchildren; John “T”, Justine, Janssen, Jace, Eric, Heather, Hailey, Austin, CeCelia, Prestin, Louis, Emma, Keatyn and Camryn, and great grandson; Ezeriah. His brother Rudy(Cindy) Poecker and sisters; Susanna (Klaus) Piotrowski, Darlen(Roger) Stubbs and Sonja(Kent) Peterson. Nephi was preceded in death by his parents Rudolf K. and Elfriede J. Poecker.

Services will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the Bella Vista LDS church building at 1521 E. Bella Vista Rd. San Tan Valley, AZ. 85143. The viewing will begin at 9:00am and the services will follow at 10:00am.

A second viewing will be held on Friday, January 6, 2017 from 5:00-7:00pm at Fausett Mortuary in Castle Dale, Utah. The graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 1:00pm at Orangeville City Cemetery in Orangeville, Utah entrusted to Fausett Mortuary of Emery County. Family and friends may sign the guestbook and share memories of Nephi at www.fausettmortuary.com.