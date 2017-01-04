Castleview Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2017

Castleview Hospital is ringing in 2017 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing seven pounds and two ounces and measuring 19 and three quarter inches, Boston was born to Abbie and Eric, Monday, Jan. 2, at 7:06 am

“We are so excited to have our little boy here with us!” said Abbie. “And we are so grateful to the physicians, nurses and staff at Castleview Hospital who made this such a special experience for us.”

Castleview’s Women’s Center is committed to providing high quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents. The Center offers renovated patient rooms, lactation specialists and birthing classes.

“We consider it a privilege to serve the labor and delivery needs of our community,” said Dr. Shane Gagon at Castleview Hospital. “Our expectation is that every patient and his or her family will have a positive experience and genuinely feel our commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care.”

Castleview Hospital is located at 300 North Hospital Drive. To learn more, please call 435-637-4800, or visit CastleviewHospital.net.