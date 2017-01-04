Lady Spartans top Beaver in first game since holiday break

The Emery Lady Spartans showed no signs of rust in their first games since the end of the holiday break as they blasted through the Beaver Beavers 48-30 Tuesday evening at the Spartan Center in Castle Dale.

Holding Beaver to just six points in each of the first two quarters, the Lady Spartans held a comfortable 28-12 lead at the break. Despite a solid defensive performance in the final two quarters, Beaver could not chip away at the Emery advantage.

Megan Jensen and Kinlee Toomer both ended with a game-high 11 points a piece to pace the Lady Spartans. Kacelyn Toomer recorded a career best 14 boards, and also chipped in with nine points as Emery improved to 8-1.

Abbey Yardley led five other Beaver players with eight points. Jacoy Christensen finished with seven, and Karlie Hollingshead contributed five. Tavy Gale stuffed the stat sheet with eight rebounds, six steals and four assists in the loss.

Tuesday’s win marks the sixth consecutive for the Lady Spartans since their lone setback on Dec. 2. The victory also brings an end to the non-league portion of the schedule, setting the stage for the Region 15 opener on Thursday.

Up first for Emery will be a road contest against the Manti Templars on Thursday. While the Lady Spartans have won eight of their first nine, the Templars have struggled heavily starting the season 1-9.