Wednesday, January 4 2017

MAIL BAG:

FOR SALE:

Pinion firewood $140 a core, split and delivered. Please call 801-604-0623

FOR SALE:

2008 Dodge Caliber, white, 4 door, hatchback, New tires, 6 disc-CD player, AC, 117K miles Runs good, $3695

Antique wood/glass phone booth $1250.00

Truck bed trailer $250.00

Please call 630-5257

FREE:

One love seat, one couch, one dresser with mirror, one computer chair and one microwave oven for free. Arrangements must be made to haul them. Call Joe 637-4514

FOR SALE:

1999 Toyota Corolla, 170K miles, 4 door, New tires, New Catalytic converter, Runs well, $1000 OBO. If interested please call 435-637-1421

LOOKING FOR:

Someone to shear a couple of sheep. Or someone to partner with to bring a shearer in. Please call or text 650-7764

FOR SALE:

Baby bouncer in excellent condition for $40 OBO

LOOKING FOR:

Metal bunk beds w/single on top, double on bottom

Please text ONLY 820-6636

FOR SALE:

4 – 1 pound containers and 1 – 2 ½ pound container of tannerite. Asking $125 OBO, if interested please call 630-8273

PHONE CALLS:

FOR SALE:

1990 Chevy ¾ ton, longbed, 4×4, 5 speed transmission, asking $2000 OBO. You can see the truck parked near Sleepy Hallow. For more details or information call 630-4743