Wednesday, January 4 2017

MAIL BAG:
FOR SALE:
Pinion firewood $140 a core, split and delivered. Please call 801-604-0623
FOR SALE:
2008 Dodge Caliber, white, 4 door, hatchback, New tires, 6 disc-CD player, AC, 117K miles Runs good, $3695
Antique wood/glass phone booth $1250.00
Truck bed trailer $250.00
Please call 630-5257
FREE:
One love seat, one couch, one dresser with mirror, one computer chair and one microwave oven for free. Arrangements must be made to haul them. Call Joe 637-4514
FOR SALE:
1999 Toyota Corolla, 170K miles, 4 door, New tires, New Catalytic converter, Runs well, $1000 OBO. If interested please call 435-637-1421
LOOKING FOR:
Someone to shear a couple of sheep. Or someone to partner with to bring a shearer in. Please call or text 650-7764
FOR SALE:
Baby bouncer in excellent condition for $40 OBO
LOOKING FOR:
Metal bunk beds w/single on top, double on bottom
Please text ONLY 820-6636
FOR SALE:
4 – 1 pound containers and 1 – 2 ½ pound container of tannerite. Asking $125 OBO, if interested please call 630-8273
PHONE CALLS:
FOR SALE:
1990 Chevy ¾ ton, longbed, 4×4, 5 speed transmission, asking $2000 OBO. You can see the truck parked near Sleepy Hallow. For more details or information call 630-4743