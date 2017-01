The national weather service has issued a winter storm advisory for the Mountains of Carbon County. Starting 11 PM Tuesday night thru Thursday at 5 PM. The accumulation’s could be from 20 to 30 inches. If you plan on traveling in the next couple days we ask you to take your time and wear your seat belts.

Here is the link to the winter storm warning.

Updated link that should work: http://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php…