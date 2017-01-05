AARP Smart Driver Course at Carbon County Senior Center

The Carbon County Senior Center will be hosting their first AARP Driver Safety Class for the new year on Thursday, January 12, 2017 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the center located on 450 South Fairgrounds Road in Price.

The course will be a four-hour class with a presentation of information that will be of value to senior drivers in three ways.

First, by the use of updated video material which is followed by discussions on how driver’s change as they age; their reaction time, vision, hearing, agility and medications that may have an effect on them while driving; the many changes in laws on the roads and highways in recent years.

Secondly, a discussion on the changes in the latest Utah Driver Handbook will be noted throughout the course.

Finally, by completing the course a certificate of completion will be given to each participant for them to present to their auto insurance agent to receive a discount on their annual premium.

The cost of the course is $15.00 for AARP members and $20.00 for non-members.

For more information, please call the Senior Center at 636-3202