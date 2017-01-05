High Quality Care – Castleview Hospitals Top Priority

At Castleview Hospital, our top priority is to ensure the delivery of high-quality, safe care for every person who enters our facility. We have an exceptional team of men and women who work diligently every day to make certain every patient has the best possible experience.

We are disappointed by the recently published report about CMS fines for hospital-acquired conditions and do not feel as though it accurately portrays the high-quality care being delivered daily at Castleview. In fact, our hospital is currently ranked a 4-star facility for overall quality on CMS Hospital Compare. That means we are exceeding the national averages in categories used to determine the overall quality star ratings.

We have accomplished this with a very intentional, all-encompassing approach to quality. Specifically, we have implemented:

Regular skills days for our nursing staff during which they practice care processes with their peers;

An annual training program for our infection preventionist and surgical staff that focuses on ways to reduce the risk of infection;

Participation in the antimicrobial stewardship program through our pharmacy to reduce the use of unnecessary antibiotic use;

Daily rounding by our infection preventionist to ensure patient safety; and

Participation in Hospital Engagement Network improvement collaboratives for hospital-acquired urinary tract infections in 2015 and in CAUTI, CLABSI, and ventilator-associated infections in 2016.

At Castleview, quality isn’t a concept we toss around lightly – it’s a way of life and genuinely encompasses everything we do. We appreciate the information that public quality reports provide and will continue using it to analyze our data, evaluate our processes and continuously improve the patient experience.

Thank you for your continued support of Castleview Hospital. If anyone has any additional concerns or questions, please don’t hesitate to contact me directly.

Mark Holyoak, CEO

Castleview Hospital

Mark.Holyoak@LPNT.net

(435) 637-4800

** In December 2016, the federal government announced eight Utah hospitals that fell among the bottom quarter of medical centers for patient injuries and preventable infections. Among those eight hospitals named in the news story first reported by KSL News Station was are very own Castleview Hospital. Here is the link to the original story https://www.ksl.com/?sid=42675759&nid=148&title=8-utah-hospitals-penalized-for-injuries-infection-rate