Kolton Butler leads Emery past Beaver in defensive battle

The Emery Spartans returned to the basketball court, and kept their unbeaten record intact as they defeated the Beaver Beavers 36-32 Wednesday night in a non-league road tilt.

Scoring less than 10 points in three of the four quarters, points came at a premium for the Spartans in the win. Holding just a two point lead entering the fourth quarter, Emery outscored the Beavers 8-6 in the final eight minutes to improve to 10-0.

Kolton Butler posted a team best 15 points in the win, leading the team in scoring for the second consecutive game. Koby Butler chipped in with 11 points and contributed six rebounds. Bowdie Jacobson and Easton Gordon both finished with four points.

Emery failed to connect on a shot from beyond the three-point line as they converted just 15 field goals for the game. The remaining six points came from the free throw line where the team finished 6-9.

Dillon Smith just missed out on a double-double finishing with 12 points and nine rebounds for Beaver as they dropped to 6-3 on the season. Davis Heslington also scored 12 points, all of which came from beyond the three-point line.

The Spartans, who are widely considered the No. 1 team in 2A according, will now set their sites on the Manti Templars for the Region 15 opener Friday. The Templars have accumulated a 5-7 non-league record during the early portion of the schedule.

Following Friday’s region home opener, Emery will travel to Carbon on Saturday for the second and final game between the two schools this season. The Spartans claimed a 54-48 victory in the first meeting back on Dec. 17.