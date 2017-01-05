Robert “Doug” Douglas Bjarnson – January 4 2017

Our loving father, grandfather, son, brother and friend, Robert Douglas “Doug” Bjarnson, age 67, passed away peacefully at home on January 4, 2017.

He was born January 12, 1949 in Provo, Utah to Richard Lynn and Alene Sorenson Bjarnson.

Doug graduated from Springville High School. He worked for the Hunter and Huntington Power Plants and retired in 2011. Doug enjoyed fishing, golfing, gambling, boxing and watching sports. His greatest joy in life was family activities and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survived by his children, Shawn Douglas (Mindy) Bjarnson, Centerfield, Devan Lynn (Amanda) Bjarnson, Ferron; parents, Lynn (Alene) Bjarnson, Springville; brother, Hugh Bjarnson, Springville; sister, Diane (Mike) Tagliabue, Midway; grandchildren, Myriah, Isaac, Merrik, Josie, Madisyn and Karson.

Funeral service, Monday, January 9, 2017, 10:00 a.m. Millsite LDS Ward (35 West 200 North) in Ferron. Family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and Monday one hour prior to service at the church in Ferron. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery (443 South 200 East) in Springville at 2:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Doug online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.