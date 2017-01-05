Thursday, January 5 2017

MAIL BAG:
FOR SALE:
Selling XBOX 1 With terabyte 300, W-O 250 Including games and Kinect with controller
1997 Pontiac Grand AM 2.4 L V4 motor and transmission both for $125
Brand new tires asking $125
Please call 435-687-9402
FOR SALE:
Baby bouncer in excellent condition for $40 OBO
LOOKING FOR:
Metal bunk beds w/single on top, double on bottom
Please text ONLY 820-6636
FOR SALE:
4 – 1 pound containers and 1 – 2 ½ pound container of tannerite. Asking $125 OBO, if interested please call 630-8273
FOR SALE:
Pinion firewood $140 a core, split and delivered. Please call 801-604-0623
LOOKING FOR:
MY STEPSON LOST HIS WALLET OVER NEW YEARS HOLIDAY. IT COULD HAVE BEEN LOST AT ONE OF SEVERAL STORES OR LOCATIONS IN PRICE. PLEASE CALL ME IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT A MISSING WALLET AND I WILL GIVE YOU THE IDENTITY OF MY STEPSON TO SEE IF IT HAPPENS TO BE HIS. Please call 636-9404.
PHONE CALLS:
FOR SALE:
King 601 Trumpet w/case $600
Craftsman snow thrower $450
1990 Buick Riveria coupe
Standing propane heater
Please call 630-1106 for more information
LOOKING FOR:
A snowblade for a Honda rancher 4-wheeler
FOR SALE:
Horse hay $4 bale and not great hay for free
Please call 299-2098