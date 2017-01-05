Thursday, January 5 2017

MAIL BAG:

FOR SALE:

Selling XBOX 1 With terabyte 300, W-O 250 Including games and Kinect with controller

1997 Pontiac Grand AM 2.4 L V4 motor and transmission both for $125

Brand new tires asking $125

Please call 435-687-9402

FOR SALE:

Baby bouncer in excellent condition for $40 OBO

LOOKING FOR:

Metal bunk beds w/single on top, double on bottom

Please text ONLY 820-6636

FOR SALE:

4 – 1 pound containers and 1 – 2 ½ pound container of tannerite. Asking $125 OBO, if interested please call 630-8273

FOR SALE:

Pinion firewood $140 a core, split and delivered. Please call 801-604-0623

LOOKING FOR:

MY STEPSON LOST HIS WALLET OVER NEW YEARS HOLIDAY. IT COULD HAVE BEEN LOST AT ONE OF SEVERAL STORES OR LOCATIONS IN PRICE. PLEASE CALL ME IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT A MISSING WALLET AND I WILL GIVE YOU THE IDENTITY OF MY STEPSON TO SEE IF IT HAPPENS TO BE HIS. Please call 636-9404.

PHONE CALLS:

FOR SALE:

King 601 Trumpet w/case $600

Craftsman snow thrower $450

1990 Buick Riveria coupe

Standing propane heater

Please call 630-1106 for more information

LOOKING FOR:

A snowblade for a Honda rancher 4-wheeler

FOR SALE:

Horse hay $4 bale and not great hay for free

Please call 299-2098