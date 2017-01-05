USU-Eastern men’s basketball welcomes in defending National Champions to open conference play

The USU-Eastern Eagles men and women will open up Scenic West Athletic Conference play with double-header action against the Salt Lake Community College Bruins Thursday evening at the B-DAC in Price.

Holding an overall record of 5-9 during the non-conference portion of the schedule, the USU-Eastern men’s team have not participated in live action since Dec. 10. Throughout the first 14 games of the season USU-Eastern has had only four games in front of the home crowd.

Entering Thursday’s game the defending National Champion Bruins are the No. 12 ranked team in the NJCAA. After starting the season a perfect 10-0, Salt Lake has gone 2-2 in their last four outings, including a loss to Central Wyoming.

Despite sitting below the .500 barrier the Eagles have posted several positives statistically. Averaging just over 80-points per game, the team has shot a strong 47-percent from the field. Offensively the struggles have come from the foul line where they have connected on a pedestrian 62-percent.

“Our team is so young, and we need to learn to close games,” said head coach Adjalma Becheli when asked to assess the first 14 games of the season. “We are very capable. The kids are working hard, and they truly feel each loss in the locker room.”

Individually the Eagles have been led by freshman standout Quinn Peters. The 6’4” freshman from Orem has posted a team best 14.3 points per contest, despite missing four games with an injury. Peters has been a driving force behind the team’s success in wins, also averaging four assists and two steals.

Other key contributors for the Eagles this season include sophomore forward Cam Bailey, who is averaging 13.2 points and eight rebounds per game. Fellow sophomore Roman McNight is also averaging double-figures at 11.6 points per game, along with six boards and one block.

“I think we are going to be good the second half of the season,” said Becheli. “I hope we have everyone healthy. We have the weapons, but the first semester was full of bad luck with injuries.”

Thursday’s contest against Salt Lake will be the first of four this season, with each team playing host to two. Tip-off for the men’s contest will follow 20-minutes after the conclusion of the women’s contest, which is scheduled at 5:30.