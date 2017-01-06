Carbon School District features Sally Mauro Elementary

Carbon School District weekly update features Sally Mauro Elementary in Helper. First year Principal Jarod Hardy stopped in to give a few details of what events will be taking place for his students in the new year.

“We are doing interim SAGE Testing, where the kids are going to take the SAGE and kind of monitor where they are at on the progress for the year,” said Hardy. “So it will give us information of how they’re doing; how we’re doing as a school; and be able to look at things we need to fix or correct and be able to do that.” It is important for parents to make sure that their students are getting adequate sleep each night.

The Sally Mauro PTA is excited to host a Science Fair this year for their students. “This year is the first year we’ve done it. Our PTA decided to put it on, they’ve been organizing it. They just sent some flyers home asking the kids if they want to be involved. They are going to ask the kids to do some sort of project with a board and no matter what it is, as long as it is safe, we’re encouraging them all to do it,” stated Hardy. This is a great opportunity for students to think outside of the box and find the science in everyday life.

To learn more about what is going on at Sally Mauro Elementary visit their website at

http://www.carbonschools.org/SallyMauro.cfm