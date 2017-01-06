Emery Lady Spartans dominate Manti in Region 15 opener

The Emery Lady Spartans extended their winning streak to seven as they opened up Region 15 play with an easy 62-16 victory over the Manti Templars on the road Thursday night.

Jumping out to an early lead, Emery held a 24-4 advantage at the end of the opening quarter. With the game well in hand, the Lady Spartans outscored Manti 23-1 in the third quarter to extend their lead entering the fourth.

Megan Jensen continued to produce offensively in the middle for the Lady Spartans by hitting her season average of 14 points in limited action. Kacelyn Toomer finished with 13 points, and Morgan Hurdsman ended with 10. Throughout the game 11 different Emery players scored at least one point.

The Lady Spartans were brilliant defensively throughout the game as they held the Templars under double-digits in each of the four individual quarters. Preventing a make from the three-point line, Emery also allowed just five field goals.

Eight different players accounted for Manti’s 16 points in the lopsided defeat. Ashton Wood was the lone Templar to convert multiple field goals, finishing with four points. Five others finished with two points.

Thursday’s win moves Emery to 9-1 overall, but more importantly 1-0 in Region 15 action. The team suffered their only loss of the season back on Dec. 2 against North Summit.

Emery will return to the court on Tuesday as they welcome in the Gunnison Bulldogs. Moving into the region season the Lady Spartans will resume a regular schedule that puts them in league games on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the remainder of the season.