Friday, January 6 2017

MAIL BAG:

FOR SALE:

Gas Stove for $100.00 in excellent condition. 3 ft high , 30 inches wide and 26 inches long. It is a 4 Gas burner.

9 draw dresser 65 inches wide 30 inches tall and 24 inches long. It also has a big mirror that would fit and the back center of the dresser. Asking $150 in excellent condition

Please call 630-1090.

FOR SALE:

FIREWOOD – Elm, All wood is DRY and split. ​(Of course, it is stacked outside)​ 16” LENGTH as well as shorter lengths available for small fireplaces/wood stoves. Can be sold by the cord or by the pickup load. $140 a cord – most 1/2 ton pickups ​fill at ​about $60-65. Please call 637-6752 or 820-1442​

FOR SALE:

Remington model 700 BDL 30-06 excellent, With Redfield Widefield 3×9 scope, Includes some ammo and soft case, Asking $600. Please call 630-0013

FOR SALE:

Selling XBOX 1 With terabyte 300, W-O 250 Including games and Kinect with controller

1997 Pontiac Grand AM 2.4 L V4 motor and transmission both for $125

Brand new tires asking $125

Please call 435-687-9402

FOR SALE:

Baby bouncer in excellent condition for $40 OBO

LOOKING FOR:

Metal bunk beds w/single on top, double on bottom

Please text ONLY 820-6636

FOR SALE:

4 – 1 pound containers and 1 – 2 ½ pound container of tannerite. Asking $125 OBO, if interested please call 630-8273

FOR SALE:

Pinion firewood $140 a core, split and delivered. Please call 801-604-0623

LOOKING FOR:

MY STEPSON LOST HIS WALLET OVER NEW YEARS HOLIDAY. IT COULD HAVE BEEN LOST AT ONE OF SEVERAL STORES OR LOCATIONS IN PRICE. PLEASE CALL ME IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT A MISSING WALLET AND I WILL GIVE YOU THE IDENTITY OF MY STEPSON TO SEE IF IT HAPPENS TO BE HIS. Please call 636-9404.

PHONE CALLS:

FOR SALE:

King USA 601 Trumpet w/case, in new condition, asking $600

Craftsman 22” snow thrower $450

1990 Buick Riveria coupe $1000

Standing propane heater $75

Please call 630-1106 for more information

FOR SALE:

Firewood $135 cord, will deliver in East Carbon for free, everywhere else there will be a delivery fee of $15, also willing to stack wood for additional $10. For more information please call (970)417-3122

FOR RENT:

Freeze drying machine willing to rent out or would trade for farm products such as eggs and dairy. For more information about rental rates call 630-3985

FOR SALE:

Round kitchen table w/4 chairs asking $40 please call 630-0191

FOR SALE:

Various table runners and burlap table cloths.

5×7 Sign-in Guest book

2006 Acura for parts only

Please call 820-4811 or 472-8341

FOR RENT:

3 bedroom 1 bath home in Orangeville on large lot and garden spot. Asking $600 per month will be available on February 1. Please call 749-9837

FOR SALE:

White camper shell w/tinted windows for a long bed truck $150

Dune buggy for $1500 firm

For more information 630-8974

FOR SALE:

1990 Chevy ¾ ton, red and silver in color, longbed, 4×4, 5 speed transmission, asking $2000 OBO. You can see the truck parked near Sleepy Hallow. For more details or information call 630-4743.