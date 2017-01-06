Friendly Reminder to Citizens that the Winter Storm season is upon us

The Price City Police Department would like to issue a friendly reminder to citizens that the winter storm season, with a lot of snowfall is upon us. In fact, a lot of snowfall is in the forecast for the coming week.

Please be considerate by removing your vehicles from the street when it has snowed and within the immediate 24 hours after any snowfall.

This will allow our hard-working city snowplow drivers to safely and conveniently remove snow from the streets to allow for better and safer travel during the winter months.

Depending on the circumstances, a vehicle owner could be subject to citation and/or having their vehicle impounded during these times.

The following is the Price City Ordinance related to this concern: 10.40.214: PARKING VEHICLES AFTER SNOWFALL; RESTRICTIONS:

It is unlawful for any person to park or leave unattended any vehicle for a period of twenty four (24) hours after any freshly fallen snow on the streets of the city. Such period of time shall be designated as the period necessary for the street department to remove the snow from the public streets within the city. (Ord. 97-002, 1997)

We hope the attached photos will demonstrate the complicating factors for snow removal crews when vehicles are not removed from the street during times of snow.

Thank you and have a safe and happy winter season.