USU-Eastern loses nail-biter to No. 12 Salt Lake

Despite holding a double-digit lead in the final six minutes of regulation, the USU-Eastern Eagles suffered a heartbreaking 73-72 lead the No. 12 ranked Salt Lake Community College Bruins Thursday evening at the B-DAC in Price.

After squandering a comfortable advantage the Eagles recaptured a one-point lead off of two Cam Bailey free throws with 8.2 seconds remaining in regulation. Salt Lake guard Dalvin Brushier drove the length of the court and scored the go-ahead basket on a layup with just 2.3 seconds left on the clock.

Bailey poured in a team-high 22 points, and grabbed four rebounds to lead the Eagles in the conference opening loss. Freshman Quinn Peters finished with 13 points, including three makes from beyond the three-point line. Kristupas Totoris helped the bench production with 12 points in 22 minutes action.

Forward Christian Gray paced the Bruins to their 13th win of the season with 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Center TJ Oliver ended with 15 points and 10 boards, while guard Keanu Peters finished with 14 points.

Capturing a 36-28 lead at the break, the Eagles led the majority of the game. Momentum began to change when USU-Eastern starters Peters, Roman McNight and Andy Isokpehi fouled out in the second half. The lack of depth proved to be difference as the Eagles committed multiple turnovers late in the game.

In defeat USU-Eastern won nearly every major statistical category, including rebounds and assists. As a team the Eagles shot 42-percent from the field, compared to 34-percent for Salt Lake. USU-Eastern also connected on 33-percent of their shots from deep, while the Bruins ended 4-25.

Thursday’s loss sends the Eagles to 5-10 overall on the season, but more importantly 0-1 in conference play. The Eagles will have another opportunity to log a conference victory on Saturday at home against Colorado Northwestern.

Saturday’s contest will be apart of double-header action with the women taking the court first at 3:00 pm. The men’s game will follow shortly after at 5:00.