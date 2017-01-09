Carbon County Knockout Addiction Educational and Awareness Event

The members of Carbon County Knockout Addiction would like to invite the entire community out for their prevention and awareness event on Friday, January 20 at 6:00 pm at the Carbon County Event Center located at 310 South Fairgrounds Road.

Several guest speakers have been scheduled to talk and share their story about their own road to recovery; guest will also be able to enjoy live musical performances and so much more. Children will be able to enjoy educational coloring pages for grades K through 5 along with addiction and mental health educational handouts.

A presentation of the THP Project Purple program will be given to guests to help them better understand the positive impact it will have on students. The program empowers youth to stand up and make a difference. Students learn that they do not need drugs and alcohol to meet life’s challenges; that they are good enough and perfect the way they are.

The event could not be possible without the sponsors, Absolute Compassion Home Health and Hospice, Lost & Found Recover Groups Price and East Carbon Chapters and TAM (The Addicts Mom).

If you would like information on the event, please call 888-0261