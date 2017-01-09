Carbon ends Emery’s unbeaten record, earns first rivalry win since 2012

The Carbon Dinos defeated the Emery Spartans 68-54, earning their first victory since 2012 over their longtime rival, Saturday night at home.

Playing in front of a packed standing room only crowd, the Dinos used a brilliant second half performance, outscoring Emery 39-28 in the final 16 minutes. While improving to 7-7 on the season, the Dinos handed the Spartans their first loss of the season.

Kyle Quinton scorched the Spartans with a game-high 29 points and eight rebounds. Fellow senior Gage Daugherty scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half, and also recorded seven rebounds in the non-region win.

Emery standout Koby Butler was held under his season average in both points and rebounds as he finished 12 and 10. Zac Jorgensen scored all of his 12 points from beyond the perimeter, and both Kolton Butler and Kyson Stilson scored 10 in the loss.

Playing for the third time in four nights, the Spartans missed several open looks from beyond the arc. Kolton Butler dealt with foul trouble throughout the contest, picking up his fourth early in the third quarter, before fouling out in the fourth.

While Emery entered unbeaten and winners of the last seven games against Carbon, the night belong to the Dinos. Carried offensively by Quinton and Daugherty in the first half, Chase Morgan and Jamin Jensen each scored seven points in the second half to help finish off the Spartans.

Saturday’s win marks the second consecutive for the Dinos, and will set the stage for the Region 12 opener on Wednesday on the road against North Sanpete. The next home contest will take place this Friday against the Canyon View Falcons.

The Spartans will look to get back on the winning track Wednesday as they travel on the road for the first of two Region 15 meetings against the Gunnison Bulldogs. Emery will again travel Friday as they meet North Sevier.